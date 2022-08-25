RamenSwap (RAMEN) Price Hits $0.0766 on Top Exchanges

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 1,017% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $47,917.25 and $45,865.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RamenSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded 1,580.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

