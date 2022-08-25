Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $37.44.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.
