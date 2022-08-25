Raydium Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $95.57 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00764080 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015971 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,987 coins and its circulating supply is 130,154,101 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.