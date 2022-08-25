Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Sell” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

TSE IMG opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.08. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.61 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$852.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

