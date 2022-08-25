Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AUY opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 2,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 490,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.