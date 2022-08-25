Raymond James Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$51.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$66.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at C$42.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$19.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$40.52 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.30 and a quick ratio of 20.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

About Wheaton Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

