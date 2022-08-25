RealFevr Price Down 3.2% This Week (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.61 million and $8,501.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00766679 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015986 BTC.
About RealFevr
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
RealFevr Coin Trading
