Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.96.

Redfin Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.92. Redfin has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Redfin by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Stories

