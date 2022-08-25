Reef Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.55 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Reef has a market cap of $79.01 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,927,047,305 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

