Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron expects that the network technology company will earn $3.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.88.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $564.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $506.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.43. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $421.55 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

