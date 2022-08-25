Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ: VTYX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2022 – Ventyx Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Ventyx Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Ventyx Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

