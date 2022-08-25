Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ: VTYX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/17/2022 – Ventyx Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2022 – Ventyx Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2022 – Ventyx Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ VTYX opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $27.65.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.
