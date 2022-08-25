ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ResMed Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,656,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $223.72 on Thursday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

