Revain (REV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $759,378.00

Revain (REV) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $87.65 million and $759,378.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,588.99 or 0.99986896 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003772 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00129570 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032981 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077360 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
