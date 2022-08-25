Revain (REV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $817,023.00

Revain (REV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Revain has a market cap of $91.04 million and approximately $817,023.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Revain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,497.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00128948 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033543 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076671 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Revain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
