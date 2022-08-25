Reviewing Olaplex (OLPX) & Its Rivals

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Olaplex to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 37.53 Olaplex Competitors $4.02 billion $304.02 million 36.48

Olaplex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.10% 36.96% 6.56%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Olaplex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Olaplex and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 933 971 23 2.44

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olaplex beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

