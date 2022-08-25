Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

ZTS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.59. 7,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.