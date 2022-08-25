Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $41.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 87,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,850,179. The company has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

