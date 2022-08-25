Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 743,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,438,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.71. 151,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,552,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.