Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $215.20. 3,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

