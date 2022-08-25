Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,923 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

