Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.04. 14,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,003. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

