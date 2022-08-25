Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 5,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.