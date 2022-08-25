Richard Danis Sells 4,068 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 18,468.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 516,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,346,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Richard Danis sold 3,649 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 16,967.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Danis sold 4,194 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 19,124.64.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Rigetti Computing stock traded down 0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.25 and a twelve month high of 12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. Research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.