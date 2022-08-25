RichQUACK.com Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $45.75 million and $2.94 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00763315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016013 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Coin Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com
