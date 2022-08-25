Rick Bergman Sells 3,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 60,964,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,478,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,421,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.