Rick Bergman Sells 3,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 60,964,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,478,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,421,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.