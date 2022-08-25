Rigel Protocol (RGP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.00

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $90,324.01 and approximately $47.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.24 or 0.99790769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00129606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00078237 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Profile

Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

