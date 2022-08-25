Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Mike Harburn Sells 2,973 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 13,497.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 757,680 shares in the company, valued at 3,439,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mike Harburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Mike Harburn sold 2,667 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 12,401.55.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 12,348.48.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 40,481.34.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down 0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 4.44. 380,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.25 and a twelve month high of 12.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $5,505,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $5,224,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

