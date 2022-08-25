Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $613.08

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 613.08 ($7.41) and traded as high as GBX 623.40 ($7.53). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 609.80 ($7.37), with a volume of 970,372 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RMV. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.46) to GBX 574 ($6.94) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 656.63 ($7.93).

Rightmove Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,778.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 608.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 613.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

About Rightmove

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

