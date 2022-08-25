RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells $121,632.50 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohammed Katibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28.

RingCentral Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE RNG traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 2,382,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,328. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

