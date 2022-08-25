RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up 1.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.97. 29,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,245 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

