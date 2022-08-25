Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 3.6%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 61,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 272,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James downgraded Rio2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Rio2 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of C$34.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

