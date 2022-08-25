Robert W. Baird Increases WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $45.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.9 %

WSC opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.