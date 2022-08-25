Robert W. Baird Increases WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $45.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.9 %
WSC opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
