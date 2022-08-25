Robert W. Baird Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $40.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FL opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $60.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

