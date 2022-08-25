Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $308,784.24 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,186,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,460,020. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after buying an additional 153,199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 120,207 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.