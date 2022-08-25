Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $40.35. 177,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,528,140. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,726 shares of company stock worth $29,197,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.