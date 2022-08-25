Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 27,500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 366.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 0.6% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at $39,197,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 201,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,189. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,220. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.88.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

