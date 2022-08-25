Rock Creek Group LP Buys Shares of 129,029 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 103,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,433. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.