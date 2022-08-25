Rock Creek Group LP Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $433.48. 7,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

