Rock Creek Group LP Has $128.57 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 241.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International makes up about 17.5% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 1.63% of Choice Hotels International worth $128,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,128.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHH traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

