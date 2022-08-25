Rock Creek Group LP Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.06. 14,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,339. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

