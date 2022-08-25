Rock Creek Group LP Has $537,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 8,407.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,408 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. 722,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,094,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

