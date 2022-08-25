Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,792,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,114,000 after buying an additional 126,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

NYSE:WSM traded up $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $166.91. The stock had a trading volume of 71,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,297. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

