Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 379,648 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 767,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 125,474 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of MT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.80. 63,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,156. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.