Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 379,648 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 767,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 125,474 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.80. 63,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,156. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.87.
MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
