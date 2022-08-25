Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IWD traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.02. 16,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.08. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

