Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 21,400 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,427.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner purchased 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner purchased 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner bought 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner bought 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $199,260.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner bought 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner bought 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $199,386.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.