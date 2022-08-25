Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.83 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.91. 2,404,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,675. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ross Stores by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

