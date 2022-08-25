Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.4 %

QSR opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

