Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.