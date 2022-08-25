Roundview Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.31 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.