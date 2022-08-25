Roundview Capital LLC Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $2,315,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $1,894,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.